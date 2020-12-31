Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,858.46

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Gate.io. Qbao has a market capitalization of $126,858.46 and approximately $61,332.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

