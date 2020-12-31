QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $588.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

