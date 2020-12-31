QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.53.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
Shares of NYSE QEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $588.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
