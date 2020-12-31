qiibee (QBX) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One qiibee token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. In the last week, qiibee has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $769.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00130521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00566383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00163152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00310632 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,358,676 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

