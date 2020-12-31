Qredit Trading 1,086.2% Higher Over Last Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $81.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 1,086.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

