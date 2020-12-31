Qtum Price Reaches $2.21 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $215.64 million and $313.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00007594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,037,620 coins and its circulating supply is 97,518,200 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

