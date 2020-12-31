QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0050

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. QuarkChain has a market cap of $32.04 million and $3.36 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $7.50 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00301006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.43 or 0.02033326 BTC.

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

