Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Trading Up 9.9%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 21,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

