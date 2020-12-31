Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Up 61.8% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $863,025.77 and approximately $482,290.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

