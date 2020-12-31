Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.99 Million

Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report sales of $96.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.96 million. Rambus reported sales of $104.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $415.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.40 million to $415.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $439.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $443.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

RMBS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. 534,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46. Rambus has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Rambus announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

