Ratecoin Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $70,632.53 and $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001268 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ratecoin

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

