Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $416.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

