Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for i3 Verticals (IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

12/21/2020 – i3 Verticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

12/15/2020 – i3 Verticals is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/5/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

