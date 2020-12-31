Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for i3 Verticals (IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/24/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “
- 12/21/2020 – i3 Verticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/17/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “
- 12/15/2020 – i3 Verticals is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/23/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 11/5/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Recommended Story: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.