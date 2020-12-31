Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Major Shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) Sells 18,830 Shares

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 6,208 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $18,810.24.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

