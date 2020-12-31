Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,024 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,004,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 227.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 221,820 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 217,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

