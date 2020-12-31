Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after acquiring an additional 244,317 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $5,872,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 145,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

