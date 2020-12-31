Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:RGA opened at $115.40 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $164.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

