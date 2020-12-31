Rentberry (BERRY) Price Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $83,591.40 and approximately $456.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00040054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00294649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00026976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.66 or 0.01991155 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.