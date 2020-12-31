Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTOKY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $35.51. 27,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

