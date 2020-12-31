Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda Sells 34,744 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $1,178,516.48.

Michael Zinda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Michael Zinda sold 16,235 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $546,470.10.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,323,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $315,788.56.

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $603,658.38.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. 126,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.