Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Chairman R John Fletcher bought 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.00 and a beta of 0.16. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

