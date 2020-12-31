Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 1,653,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 779,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

The stock has a market cap of $354.82 million, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 14.45%.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

