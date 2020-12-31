Reviewing Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashford and ATIF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 1 0 0 2.00 ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than ATIF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -60.48% -30.42% 5.13% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford and ATIF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million 0.07 -$13.85 million $7.07 1.14 ATIF $3.08 million 11.23 $430,000.00 N/A N/A

ATIF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford.

Summary

Ashford beats ATIF on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

