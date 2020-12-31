RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Trading 1.4% Higher

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.43. 20,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter.

