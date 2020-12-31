RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Trading 1.4% Higher

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.43. 20,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI)
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
