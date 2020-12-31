Robotina (ROX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 148.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Robotina has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $18.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 61.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00130361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00569148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00162955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00311463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00050130 BTC.

Robotina Profile

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

