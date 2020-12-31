& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 4,926 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $606,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,968,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,996,673.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $2,646,498.37.

On Tuesday, November 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total transaction of $1,699,516.28.

On Monday, November 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $5,160,374.82.

On Friday, October 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 29.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

