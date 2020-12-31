Roth Capital Raises Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $21.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMBS. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,249.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.