Rotten (ROT) Price Tops $0.0035

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $169,462.73 and $6,484.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00291806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.31 or 0.01995653 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 48,365,140 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.