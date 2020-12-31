Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.68

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 905174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$67.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.08 million for the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

