Roy A. Gardner Purchases 25,000 Shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Stock

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

SRP stock opened at GBX 120.70 ($1.58) on Thursday. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 179.57 ($2.35).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

