Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,783.16 ($23.30).

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock opened at GBX 1,272.20 ($16.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,272.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,135.06. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The stock has a market cap of £47.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is -23.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.