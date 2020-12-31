Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Major Shareholder Sells $380,363.10 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $380,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $230,558.22.

Shares of RGT opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $15.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,902 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

