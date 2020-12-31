Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $153.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.50 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $155.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $602.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $623.41 million, with estimates ranging from $611.20 million to $631.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 281,007 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 234,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 1,015,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

