Safe Haven (SHA) Hits Market Cap of $5.91 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $774,042.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00443490 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

