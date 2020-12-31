Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Receives €112.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €112.27 ($132.09).

Several analysts have commented on SAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €120.50 ($141.76). 559,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.98.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

