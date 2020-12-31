Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.43. Saga Communications shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 3,335 shares.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

