Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Saipem alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.