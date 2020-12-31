SalmonSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SAL)

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. SalmonSwap has a market capitalization of $76,491.41 and $1.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SalmonSwap has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SalmonSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00038547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00275609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.46 or 0.01957739 BTC.

About SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap (SAL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official website is salmonswap.io . SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll

Buying and Selling SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalmonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SalmonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

