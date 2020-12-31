SaluS (SLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.32 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $1,136.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for $12.17 or 0.00042000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SaluS has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,993.53 or 1.00035425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00021279 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

