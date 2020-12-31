Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) shares traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 2,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

About Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

