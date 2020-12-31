Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Trading Up 5.7%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 316,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 786,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

