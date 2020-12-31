Sanofi (SAN.PA) (EPA:SAN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.30

Sanofi (SAN.PA) (EPA:SAN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.30 and traded as low as $78.32. Sanofi (SAN.PA) shares last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi (SAN.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.69 ($118.46).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €82.31 and a 200-day moving average of €86.19.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

