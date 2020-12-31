SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $9.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.08 billion and the highest is $9.65 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 billion to $32.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $35.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

