Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $886.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOLI shares. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

