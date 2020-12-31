Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIIU. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth approximately $2,985,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAIIU opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

