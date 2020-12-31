Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CNA Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNA. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. CNA Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

