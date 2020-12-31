Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CryoLife by 33.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CryoLife by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoLife in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $897.60 million, a PE ratio of -60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1,176.50 and a beta of 1.45. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

