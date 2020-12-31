ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Achieves $2.75 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,274,165 coins and its circulating supply is 31,590,554 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

