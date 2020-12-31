SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.40. SCWorx shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 145.38% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

