SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.40. SCWorx shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 105 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 145.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

