Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) (LON:SEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.00

Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) (LON:SEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 9144054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £257.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.15.

Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

